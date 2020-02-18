Lubbock community invited to 68th annual Pancake Festival!

Brad Payne and Lindsey Diaz, co-chairs for the 2020 Pancake Festival, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.

The all-you-can-eat event is scheduled for Saturday, February 22 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

Tickets are $9.00 at the door and children under 3-years-old eat free. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, milk, orange juice, coffee, cotton candy and popcorn. New this year, soft drinks will be sold for 2 tokens. Raffle prizes will be available for 1 token.

Proceeds will go to more than 30 area charities. Last year, $114,000 was raised and given to organizations like the Adult Eyeglass Program, Boy Scout Troop 157, LISD Eyeglasses for Children, Children’s Miracle Network, Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army, Sick Children’s Clinic of Lubbock, YWCA Adaptive Aquatics Program, Catholic Charities and the Texas Lions Camp for children with special needs (Lubbock children attend this camp for free).

The Festival is hosted by the Lubbock Lions Club which was founded in 1929, and is one of the largest Lions Club in North America.

(Press release provided by the Lubbock Lions Club.)