Lubbock community invited to Children’s Dental Health Fair at the Science Spectrum

Dr. Stephen Sperry of the South Plains District Dental Society, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming annual ‘Give Kids a Smile Children’s Dental Health Fair’.

It will be held at the Science Spectrum on Saturday, February 1 from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with free admission for children up to the age of 12. Adult Ticket admission to the Science Spectrum Museum is $8.00.

The event will feature oral health information, free giveaways, door prizes, games, prizes, face painting and balloons. Dentists will provide children’s dental health screenings, and kids can meet the Tooth Fairy and Tex the Tooth.

The Science Spectrum Museum is located at 2579 S. Loop 289.