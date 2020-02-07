Lubbock Community invited to first annual Love 2 Laugh Comedy & Concert Special

Joseph McDaniel, President of A Better Life for the Sicklee, and Shaquita Norris, ABLS founder, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming comedy & concert special, benefiting those affected by blood disease.

The special will be held at Jake’s Backroom located at 5025 50th Street Suite A from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. The special will begin at 9 p.m.

Special guest Shonta Renee Gibson will headline the event, who is the sister of celebrity singer Tyrese Gibson. Also performing are JusBspeaks, Boss Venom, Boomie, Brittnie Roe, Pace Brown and more.

Admission for singles is $10, $20 for couples and $50 for VIP which includes complementary bottle of champagne.

All proceeds from the event will benefit A Better Life for the Sicklee.