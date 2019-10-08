Lubbock community invited to free Medication Cleanout

Pharmacist Cyrus Koochekzadeh interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming Medication Cleanout, hosted by The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Pharmacy’s Texas Panhandle Poison Center.

The Lubbock County VOICES Coalition and the Texas Tech University Police Department are also hosting the event.

It will be held on Saturday October 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, located on 3601 Fourth Street.

