Lubbock community invited to free ‘Swap Till You Drop’

LUBBOCK, Texas- Cloudy skies will take over west Texas this afternoon. We will see colder air sticking around, as well. High temperatures will be well below average as Lubbock will only make it to 47°. The wind today is only going to be at 5-10 mph. Overnight, we'll see some light drizzle, or freezing drizzle. There will only be a few patchy slick spots on bridges and overpasses. This is not going to be a major winter weather event. The rest of the day on Thursday will see cloudy skies, with the cold air remaining in place. The high temperature will only reach 37°, so be ready to bundle up all day long.

Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!