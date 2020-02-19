Lubbock community invited to free ‘Swap Till You Drop’

Herminia Hernandez, Rawlings Community Center Supervisor, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.
The swap event is scheduled for Friday February 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Copper Rawlings Community Center located on 213 40th Street.
Participants are invited to bring their gently used items to swap with others. They will be given a table to display their items in a 6 x 6 foot space.
Household items are welcomed, including clothes, electronics, small furniture, lamps, wall décor, knick-knacks, small kitchen appliances, tools, bed & bath, etc.
