Lubbock community invited to free ‘Swap Till You Drop’

by: Sasha Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

Herminia Hernandez, Rawlings Community Center Supervisor, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.

The swap event is scheduled for Friday February 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Copper Rawlings Community Center located on 213 40th Street.

Participants are invited to bring their gently used items to swap with others. They will be given a table to display their items in a 6 x 6 foot space.

Household items are welcomed, including clothes, electronics, small furniture, lamps, wall décor, knick-knacks, small kitchen appliances, tools, bed & bath, etc.

(Press release provided by Lubbock Parks & Recreation.)

