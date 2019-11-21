Lubbock community invited to International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Sybille Neuber, AFSP Volunteer & Occupational Therapist, and Terri Contreras, AFSP Volunteer, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

The event is scheduled for Saturday November 23 from 9:30 a.m. -to 3:00 p.m. Registration starts at 9 a.m. at Covenant Children’s Hospital, located on 4000 24th St, on the 6th floor, in the Arnett Room.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day (Survivor Day or ISOSLD) is the one day a year when people affected by suicide loss gather in their local communities to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope.

Survivor Day was created by an act of Congress in 1999 and since then has been sponsored and supported by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In 2018 there were 370 total events, including 32 international sites in 19 countries.

For many loss survivors, attending a Survivor Day event is an opportunity to discover that they are not alone in their experience of losing someone they know and love to suicide. In addition, all gatherings will include a screening of an AFSP-produced documentary for and about suicide loss survivors. For those who are unable to attend a Survivor Day event in person, AFSP hosts a Survivor Day program online at afsp.org/SurvivorDay.

To learn more about International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, visit afsp.org/SurvivorDay, register at http://afsp.org/survivor_day/lubbock-texas-2/, call (806)392-3860, or email sneuber6@gmail.com for further details and any questions.

(Press release provided by AFSP.)

For more information, watch the video above.