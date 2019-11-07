Lubbock community invited to join City’s 3-On-3 basketball tournament

Kalee Robinson, Assistant Recreation Coordinator at the City of Lubbock’s Parks & Recreation department, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming tournament.

Those who want to participate can register in person at 1611 10th through Friday November 8 at 5 p.m. or online at playlubbock.com through Sunday November 10.

Registration is $75 per team and the levels available include Men’s Open, Men’s 45 and over, and Women’s Open. The tournament will be held November 16 and 17.

For more information, click the video link above.