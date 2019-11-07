Lubbock community invited to join City’s 3-On-3 basketball tournament

by: Sasha Wilson

Kalee Robinson, Assistant Recreation Coordinator at the City of Lubbock’s Parks & Recreation department, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming tournament.

Those who want to participate can register in person at 1611 10th through Friday November 8 at 5 p.m. or online at playlubbock.com through Sunday November 10.

Registration is $75 per team and the levels available include Men’s Open, Men’s 45 and over, and Women’s Open. The tournament will be held November 16 and 17.

