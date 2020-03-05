Lubbock community invited to learn the art of modern calligraphy

Jenny Reeger, owner of the Local Artists Co., interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day-themed Hand Lettering 101 Workshop.

It is scheduled for Friday, March 13 at 6:00 p.m. located in the Tech Terrance at 2609 Boston Avenue.

Refreshments will be served, as well as a Lettering 101 Workbook and participants will be given a lettering activity to take home. The cost is $40.

The Local Artists Co. is a locally owned shop which also offers other hand-lettering courses, as well as classes in floral arrangement, candle pouring, Charcuterie boards with drink pairings, Mommy & Me Craft Dates, chalkboards, signs, doormats, seasonal specials and more. The venue hosts gatherings such as baby showers, wedding showers, girls nights outs, date nights, etc.

The shop is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m., or by appointment/workshop.

To connect with the shop, visit www.thelocalartists.com/events or give them a call at 806-787-3792. Their instagram is @thelocalartistsco.

For more information, click the video above.

(Information provided by Local Artists Co.)