LUBBOCK, Texas — Betenbough Companies invited the community on Monday to celebrate the life of Rick Betenbough, CEO of the company, on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Southcrest Baptist Church, according to a social media post.

Betenbough passed on Friday and “met his Savior face-to-face.”

The late CEO and chairman of the Betenbough Companies board, began his work in West Texas in 1992, eventually starting his company and entering into other industries. The post described Betenbough as a “tenacious entrepreneur” who focused on bringing value to a community he loved.

“Rick fought and ran to the very end. He left us better and stronger, ready to continue this next leg of the race and to fight the good fight before us. Thank you for your love, support, and grace during this difficult time,” the post said.

Betenbough’s funeral service will be live-streamed through the link here. If you would like to give to the family, you can do so through the link here.