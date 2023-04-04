LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, several community leaders got exclusive insight into the film industry during the Film Friendly Texas Workshop in Lubbock.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped communities across Texas grow jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as a great destination for production.

The workshop was held at the Louis Hopkins Underwood Art Center with close to 50 people in attendance.

Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement “By completing the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, certified communities are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, stimulating the local economy by creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as creating on-site spending at local small businesses.”

Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation Director Stacy Keith said this is a good thing for the city of Lubbock.

“Lubbock is really rich in the film industry and so this is just a great way to kind of throw some light on that and help elevate that and educate people on what’s involved in just the basics of how you make a film,” Keith said.

The all-day workshop included speakers from the Texas Film Commision, a panel discussion of local media professional and a tour of the National Ranching Heritage Center.

The target audience were representatives who will serve as the communities point of contact for facilitating media production request.

Beaumont Assistant to the city manager Miles Haynes says the workshop is a great tool to learn about the evolving industry.

“It allows us to be on the cutting edge on the different standards and measures and all the production companies what they are looking for,” Haynes said. “So, it allows the Texas film commission to help position cities like Beaumont, Texas in a place where we can be notarized and kind of show off our different assets in our community.”

Lubbock became film friendly certified in 2021 and Keith said this workshop will help others do the same.

“We want everybody to be more wise and more knowledgeable about how the film industry works and can benefit their community,” Keith said.