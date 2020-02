LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman was gifted a free car Monday with the help of two local organizations and a local citizen.

The “Wrench It Forward” program receives cars to gift a woman at the New Legacy Home For Women and a grant by the Community Foundation of West Texas provides the funds to fix them up for use.

A member of the community donated the car that was fixed up and gifted to Kara McKay as a surprise.