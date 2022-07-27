LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022-23 school year is set to kick off on Wednesday, August 17.

Several events were planned to help students succeed in the upcoming school year to give them everything they may need to achieve their maximum potential.

Former mayoral candidate Adam Hernandez organized a period product drive for the students of O.L. Slaton Middle School. Hernandez has volunteered as a mentor for the students O.L. Slaton in the past. Hernandez told Everything Lubbock the students wanted more access to period products and to reduce the risk of getting teased by other students.

“They said is that they wanted more access to period products where they wouldn’t have to ask the nurse because that’s kind of it opens them up for like, basically, like other students messing with them,” said Hernandez.

The drive was scheduled for Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5.

O.L Slaton Communities in Schools Coordinator Jazzlyn Carrizalez-Ledesma organized a uniform fundraiser for the students at O.L. Slaton. According to her Facebook page, she is selling $5 plates of chicken tacos, beans, and rice. All proceeds will be used to purchase new uniforms for the students of O.L Slaton Middle School. Message Ledesma to order a plate.

Texas Tech University organized a “Back to School Fiesta Drive Thru” on Saturday, July 30. The event was set to take place behind the Womble Basketball Center in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue. According to TTU College Connect, students will receive a backpack full of school supplies from Texas Tech and Lubbock community partners.

East Side Unity organized a school supplies giveaway set to take place on Friday, August 5. The giveaway is going to be located at the Patterson Library from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. According to organizer Phyllis Gant, each student will receive a backpack filled with grade-appropriate supplies. Backpacks will be given out while supplies last.

If you know of other events or fundraisers to help students get ready for the upcoming school years. Let us know and we’ll include to this web story.