Lubbock community raises money for Thai Pepper, owner on life support with COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock community has raised more than $7,000 to help Thai Pepper, a local resident whose owner was recently hospitalized with COVID-19.

On January 1, Thai Pepper’s Facebook account posted that Trakool Srivarodom, the co-founder of the restaurant, was on life support after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The family created a GoFundMe on Saturday and had received more than $7,300 as of Monday evening.

The restaurant is not currently open, and the family said it needs help paying off the rest of its rent.

“The future of Thai Pepper has changed as the heart and soul is facing such a tremendous illness. We can’t foresee the business continuing, but as we can’t open during this time we will need help to finish paying the rest of our rent…We’re incredibly shocked at how many people want to support us…we will do our best to keep fighting and so will my dad,” the Srivarodom family said.