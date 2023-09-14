LUBBOCK, Texas — What was once the Bowman family’s home for 20 years, is now not much of anything. After a house fire took their daughter’s life, the community is coming together to help the family get back on their feet.

“We lost just about everything,” Tim Bowman said.

Back in June, Tim was being checked out at the hospital after he thought he had a heart attack. Little did he and his wife, Jerry Ann, know that their Northeast Lubbock house was burning to the ground with their daughter Rhonda inside. Sadly, she didn’t make it which left her parents without the chance to say goodbye. They lost their other daughter Shirley to cancer back in 2022.

“We lost two daughters in this house, one in that fire that I can hardly talk about,” Tim said.

For the Bowmans, finding a way to move forward was even harder because they couldn’t afford homeowners insurance. Lubbock homebuilder Dan Wilson heard about the tragedy through Tim’s brother, Johnny, who was one of his childhood friends.

“Immediately, I knew I needed to do something to help this family,” Wilson said.

Wilson quickly got to work.

“This family’s had a lot of heartache through the years, and it’s time that somebody step up and make something happen,” Wilson said.

Wilson called on his subcontractors and vendors to see if they wanted to help out.

“Individuals started raising their hands and saying, ‘I’m in, whatever you need, I’ll donate the new countertops, I’ll donate new appliances, we’ll do the new heating and air conditioning system, and we’ll do the fence work that’s needed,’” Wilson said.

The group is now rebuilding the elderly couple’s home from the ground up.

“This house needed to be gutted and so you have to do a complete demo, removing all the sheetrock, insulation, windows, and wiring,” Wilson said. “You basically take the house back to the studs and then you begin to build it back and that’s what we’re doing. When this house is finished, it will look like a new house.”

Wilson estimated the project will take three to four months and will cost upwards of $150,000.

“There’s no way to express how much we appreciate Dan,” Tim said. “We were just hoping to get something to make this place livable and he comes in and he does the whole thing. He’s just great.”

Wilson said he’s determined to gift the home back to the Bowmans and hopes others in the community will step up as well to help make that a reality.

“Regardless of all the negative that may be going on right now in this country and everything else, people still have needs that are huge, and this is a huge need,” Wilson said. “Let’s all be blessed by blessing the Bowmans.”

The building on the new home is only a week in, so there’s certainly a lot more work to do. If you’d like to help out with donations toward the “Blessings for Bowman” rebuild, you can contact Dan Wilson Homes by email or by phone at 806-698-6626.