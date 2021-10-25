Lubbock community reacts to Matt Wells firing

LUBBOCK, Texas — The news of Matt Wells’ firing shocked many on Monday, as Wells is the second head coach — after basketball coach Chris Beard announced his departure in April — to leave Texas Tech University in less than a year.

The news sparked sadness for some but excitement for others.

“I’m happy about it ’cause we’ve been sucking lately, so I’m hoping we can get a better coach – get some more wins up,” said Texas Tech student, Tanner Elmore.

While Tech football hasn’t had the best of seasons, with 5 wins and 3 losses, many now hope that with new leadership, Tech’s football team can turn what’s left of the season around.

“I hope our team does better now that he’s out. I think they’ll do better,” said Texas Tech student, Alex Nguyen.

But for some in Lubbock, Wells’ departure is about more than wins and losses.

The organization 100 Black Men of West Texas just partnered with Wells this year to create a scholarship. That scholarship, given for the first time this year, provides free tuition to one local student.

“He was a big part of it and helped donates some of his own funds towards the scholarship,” said President of 100 Black Men of West Texas, Reggie Dial.

100 Black Men of West Texas said they plan to continue giving out the scholarship with or without Wells, and despite mixed reactions about his firing, they believe his impact on the community will live on.

“Matt Wells is a great man he helped to build a lot of great relationships, I believe, within the community,” said Dial. “I think that what he has done for the community is bigger than football.”