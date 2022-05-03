LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock has been considered a Sanctuary City for the Unborn since last June, due to an ordinance banning abortion within the city limits. But a potential strike down on Roe V. Wade from the Supreme Court leaves many community members with mixed emotions for the future of the Country.

“It’s not good that it was leaked because I think they want to put pressure on the Supreme Court Justices who are making the right decision in overturning Roe v. Wade,” said Jim Baxa, President of the West Texas for Life organization.

While the decision will not affect Lubbock, many pro-life advocates are celebrating the discussion.

“Abortion is already illegal in Lubbock, Texas, but what we’re really excited about is what we started here in Lubbock is now going nationwide,” said Baxa.

Baxa hopes that this will move towards all states deciding to ban abortion on their own.

“Abortion is left for the States to deal with, it’s not a federal issue. It’s something that the states have to decide one by one to ban,” said Baxa.

For others, news of the leaked decision leaves many worried for the safety and future of women.

“It’s dividing communities and it’s preventing women from getting the health care that they need and the health advice that could help them make the best choices,” said Isabelle Ramos, Women’s Rights Advocate.

Ramos worries about the potential impact on health care decisions.

“These laws create a lot of fear in being able to seek medical services or medical advice and even support from the community,” said Ramos.

Ramos hopes that while both sides may disagree, that privacy and healthcare will be taken into consideration as a decision is made.

“It’s so important for all of us to be involved and to use our voice and to really think critically as a country,” Ramos said. “Do we make laws based on our individual beliefs? Or do we make laws based on a greater understanding of liberty and democracy?”