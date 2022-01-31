LUBBOCK, Texas – Processing everyday information is different for children who are autistic, and while there are local resources to help, it can be a journey navigating and applying these resources into their daily lives.

Tasks like going out to eat at a restaurant require planning that many may not think about.

“I mean, they want to slap the table; they want to pat the ground, they want to stand up on their seat, but the problem is with our society, that’s not normal,” said parent Melody Lucoski

Except, they are normal. They are a reality to many families of children who are autistic, and while there are resources available to these families in Lubbock, parents still felt they were lacking the support to apply these tools to the community.

Lucoski, a proud parent of a child who is autistic, looked to her community to resolve these problems. Lucoski created an organization called Lubbock Community Autism Network to provide a safe space for these parents.

LBK-CAN works to help parents navigate appointments and daily life challenges. It plans on creating events that grant children spaces to be themselves while interacting with the world around them and allows parents the opportunity to ask questions and offer advice.

Once these parents identified a problem within the community, they reached out for help.

Lucoski took to Facebook group LBK Foodies to ask if any restaurants were willing to offer their space.

“I went in, and I posted the post, I said, ‘Hey just seeing if any restaurants were interested in letting our kids be themselves and going to your restaurants.’ We had a huge outpouring. I mean, Lubbock is amazing.” said Lucoski.

An outpouring of more than 50 restaurants offered their spaces and meals free of charge.

“And I was just bawling, I mean, I think all of us were pretty emotional about that,” said Lucoski.

An act of kindness from local businesses made a significant difference to families.

“We encourage our children. If we are lifted up, we can lift them up. So, we need the help. And I know Lubbock is there to do it.” said parent and committee member Kiera Homolka.

An opportunity that LBK-CAN hopes to make a regular event for families in the future.

“Because a lot of these parents, they don’t get this. They don’t get to go out and have nice dinners and get these kinds of things. And to see the community step up like they did – it’s amazing,” said Lucoski.

Lubbock Community Autism Network will host its first event with Outback Steakhouse free of charge on February 16th. While the events are limited to parents and guardians of children who are autistic, people can still join their group and find more information and resources at LBK-CAN on Facebook.

Parents can RSVP for restaurant events on Facebook and email Lbkcan.tx@gmail.com for more.