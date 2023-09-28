LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Compact was at the South Plains Fair all day on Thursday, garnering signatures for the Freedom Act Lubbock petition initiative to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession in the City of Lubbock.

The group was given 60 days to get the required amount of signatures after they officially filed the paperwork in August. As of Thursday, they have a little over two weeks to get as many signatures as possible.

They need to meet the requirement of a little over 4,800 signatures and they have about 5,300 names on their list. While this technically meets the required amount, they usually lose around 40 percent of their signature numbers while validating them. A signature becomes invalid if the person who signed is not a registered voter.

Lubbock Compact’s goal is 8,000 signatures, so they can be sure the petition will make it into the City Council’s hands.

Volunteers like Anne Keel are doing everything they can to help Lubbock Compact get there.

“All hands on deck. It’s hot, but it’s worth it. It’s worth it,” Keel said. “I am definitely here for the medical aspect of it because you really don’t know what people are going through.”

Keel has two people close to her who use medical marijuana for PTSD and epilepsy. She said it can be scary when most marijuana use isn’t legal.

“You just never know. Nobody wants to take that risk to be that statistic – to be arrested,” Keel said.

According to Adam Hernandez, the communications chair for Lubbock Compact, people have to be registered to vote in order to sign the petition or vote on the cause later down the road. This is why he’s also making an effort to get people registered.

He also said people can help by donating or helping them to gather signatures.

“It’s just to keep people out of jail for it. If your mom uses it, your grandma uses it, your sons, your daughters and your cousins. We don’t think they should be in jail for using that substance whether it’s recreational or whether they’re using it for some medical reason,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said there’s some pushback with the cause due to the stigma marijuana holds, but he is optimistic.

If Lubbock Compact garners the required signatures, the petition will move to Lubbock City Council, where there will be a public hearing. The council will then make a vote. If it is voted down, the public will make their vote on Freedom Act Lubbock.