Lubbock concrete company pays more than $43K in back wages to employees amid Department of Labor investigation

LUBBOCK, TX – After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), M & US Concrete Inc. – based in Lubbock, Texas – has paid $43,216 in back wages to nine employees for violating the prevailing wage requirements of the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts (DBRA) and the Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act (CWHSSA).

The WHD investigation determined that the employer failed to pay required prevailing wages after it wrongly classified employees subcontracted to work as carpenters at a Veterans Affairs outpatient facility in Lubbock, Texas, as laborers. Required prevailing wages for carpenters total more than $29.00 per hour, while the laborer rate is $18.00 per hour. The employer also failed to pay overtime as required by CWHSSA and failed to maintain sick leave records mandated by Executive Order 13706.

“All contractors and sub-contractors must ensure they are thoroughly aware of and abide by all requirements associated with performing work on federally funded projects,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Evelyn Sanchez in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “Failing to pay employees the wages they have rightfully earned under federal law shorts the workers and undercuts other employers competing for federal contracts. We encourage all employers to contact us for guidance to avoid violations and ensure employees receive the wages they have earned.”

The DBRA requires contractors and subcontractors performing work on federal and certain federally funded projects to pay employees prevailing wage rates and fringe benefits as determined by the U.S. Secretary of Labor and as included in their contracts.

