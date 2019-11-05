Lubbock Congressman’s fundraiser put off after federal investigation of Dallas restaurant owner

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Dallas Morning News reported online that a fundraiser for Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington was postponed.

The fundraiser was supposed to be Thursday evening at a Dallas location of Campisi’s. The owner of the restaurant, David Campisi, was named in a “bookmaking” investigation according to documents that were accidentally released to KXAS-TV in Dallas.

Campisi has not been charged at this time. But he was named in a search warrant, KXAS said. The documents have been re-sealed after their accidental release.

The Lubbock location of Campisi’s in the 4400 block of 82nd Street was closed in April 2018.