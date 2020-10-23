Lubbock-Cooper alum Jarret Doege comes home as West Virginia’s QB

LUBBOCK, Texas — Saturday’s game against Texas Tech will be a homecoming for West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege, who is from Lubbock and attended Lubbock-Cooper High School.

Doege grew up going to Texas Tech games, and his older brother Seth played quarterback for the Red Raiders.

“When I was a little kid going to the game, I threw my fair share of tortillas down on the field,” he said. “And I’m excited just to go home and play in front of my friends and family.”

In Doege’s senior season at Lubbock-Cooper he took the Pirates to the state quarterfinals, beating Canyon and Parkland before eventually falling 20-10 to Boswell.

However Bowling Green was the only Division I school to offer Doege, according to his Twitter account. He began his college career there.

At Bowling Green, he played seven games as a freshman and put together a strong season, totaling 1,381 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He was the first Bowling Green true freshman to start at quarterback since 1982.

Doege took over the starting job permanently the next year and threw for 2,660 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for a Falcons team that went 3-9.

After that, Doege transferred to West Virginia. He sat out the first eight games of the season before replacing Austin Kendall in a loss to Texas Tech. He started the final three games of the season and won two of them.

By playing in only four games, Doege preserved his redshirt. He is currently a junior.

Doege won the Mountaineers’ starting job coming into the 2020 season and has started all four games, leading them to a 3-1 record. So far, he’s completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,042 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He tallied 318 yards and three scores in WVU’s win over Kansas last weekend.

In 2012, Seth Doege threw for 499 yards and six touchdowns as the Red Raiders shocked No. 5 West Virginia 49-14 in Lubbock. Saturday, Jarret will look to get even with his brother by winning a game for the other side.