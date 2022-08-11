Image of Tammy Gunset from LCISD official Facebook

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Cooper ISD announced the passing of Lubbock Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator Tammy Gunset on Monday in a social media post.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform the LCP family of the passing of Lubbock-Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator and former LCMS Principal Tami Gunset,” the post said.

In addition to being Athletics Coordinator and a former principal, Gunset served as a coach, teacher, and assistant principal in her almost 20 years with the district.

A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, August 14 and a memorial service is scheduled for Monday August 15.

Lubbock Cooper called Gunset “the definition of servant leader.”