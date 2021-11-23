Lubbock-Cooper Band Boosters deliver meals to Andrews ISD student still hospitalized

Lubbock, Texas — Last Friday was one the Andrews community wishes never happened. The community lost a bus driver and a band director in a head-on crash on I-20.

Two students who were injured that day were airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock. One student has since been discharged but one student is still in the hospital in stable condition.

When Bobbie and Zach Tinkler heard about the Andrews band bus crash, they knew immediately they wanted to help.

“We were trying to figure out a way to help them but we didn’t know how to help them,” said Bobbie Tinkler.

Zach plays percussion in the Lubbock-Cooper High School marching band and Bobbie works with the Lubbock-Cooper Band Boosters, and both knew they needed to help. That’s when Monday night, Bobbie and the Band Boosters got an email.

“We were actually contacted by a band parent that knew somebody that knew somebody,” said Bobbie.

It was that band parent that notified Bobbie and the Lubbock-Cooper Band Boosters that one student from Andrews was still in the hospital at UMC and asked if they could provide a meal for the family.

Immediately, they took action.

“Actually it was me and my son, [Zach], that went and dropped it off today. We just wanted to help in anyway we could,” said Bobbie.

The Band Boosters provided lunch and dinner for the family Tuesday. Zach said they wanted to help because that’s just want you do for family.

“The band family is just an amazing group to be in,” Zach said. “Everyone is very supportive and encouraging of each other.”

Tuesday was the first day they dropped off meals, but the Band Boosters plan to keep providing them throughout the rest of the week.

“We are happy to work with any family member if we can provide more for them. We don’t know how long they are going to be here but we are ready to step up and do our part,” said Bobbie.

The Band Boosters said they are praying, but know the students of Andrews will be back on their feet in no time.

“Even through everything that has happened — it may take a couple of years, [but] they are going to bounce back. They are going to still become the amazing band that they’ve always been. The community is definitely going to be hit with a big loss but they are still an amazing band,” said Zach.

Andrews ISD is running a fundraiser now with all proceeds going to those affected by the bus crash. Click here to donate.

