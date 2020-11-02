Lubbock-Cooper football team to be quarantined, 2 games postponed

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper’s next two football games were postponed due to the team entering a quarantine, according to Lubbock-Cooper ISD.

The team is being quarantined because a significant number of players have been identified as having close contact with someone infected with COVID-19, per Lubbock-Cooper ISD.

Lubbock-Cooper was scheduled to play Wichita Falls Rider on Friday and Wichita Falls High School on November 12. The game against Rider has been rescheduled for November 27 and the game against WFHS will be played on December 3.

The Pirates are 5-1 overall this season, and were ranked No. 9 in Class 5A Division II by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s weekly rankings that came out Monday. Their future opponent, Rider, was ranked No. 8 in DCTF’s rankings.