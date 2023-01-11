LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District (LCISD) announced that BrynLeigh Childers will perform with the Texas All-State Mixed Choir in San Antonio on Saturday, February 11.

According to a press release from LCISD, Childers is a member of the Lubbock-Cooper High School Varsity Mixed Choir.

She was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at district, regional, and area levels.

LCISD said this will be her first time to perform as a member of a Texas Music Education Association’s (TMEA) All-State organization.

All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.

TMEA sponsors the Texas All-State competition.



Childers and the other selected students will participate in four days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees will bring this extraordinary event to a close, the press release said.

For the All-State concert and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.