Lubbock-Cooper High School to host second annual Operation Val Pal on Feb. 12

Lubbock-Cooper High School will host its second annual Operation Val Pal event at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 12.

The event is a schoolwide effort celebrating uniqueness and friendships among the student body, and will include students involved in a number of extracurricular activities, life skills, and structured learning classes. The reception will feature a meal, photography by the LCHS Photography Department, candy bouquets and flowers provided by floral design classes, and special Valentine’s Day gifts created by students in art classes. Attendees will have the opportunity to eat, socialize, decorate cookies, and more.

This event is not open to the public.

