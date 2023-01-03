(Logo provided in a press release by the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper ISD announced a special called meeting of the Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees for Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at the district’s Administrative Offices.

According to a news release, the agenda included only one item, “Consider Approval of Resolution Condemning Racism in Lubbock-Cooper ISD.”

Students, families, the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association filed civil rights complaints against Lubbock-Cooper ISD as well as Slaton ISD, several weeks ago.

Residents at the time attended a Monday evening Lubbock-Cooper ISD school board meeting to speak on the complaints.

An Instagram account was brought to parents attention in April of 2022 that was called, “LBMS_m0nkeys” which stood for “Laura Bush Middle School monkeys.”

At the time, LCISD said in a statement “we have scheduled professional development trainings for Laura Bush Middle School staff members and are in the process of researching speakers to address the Laura Bush Middle School student body regarding matters of racial discrimination.”

In April of 2022, the 100 Black Men of Texas (the 100) released a statement condemning “the failure of the school administration and trustees’ non-action.”

The 100’s president Reggie Dial said, “We wanted to lend our services to Cooper to help them out… and bring awareness to what is going on.”

A Dallas law firm, Ellwanger Law LLLP, in August helped a family take legal action against LCISD for the discrimination and harassment they said their children experienced during the 2021-22 school year.

Ellwanger Law LLLP gave LCISD 14 days to respond to the letter.