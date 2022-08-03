The following is a press release from the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees has been named one of five Texas Honor School Boards as part of the 2022 Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) School Board Awards program. This announcement follows the recognition of the LCISD Board of Trustees as the ESC Region 17 2022 School Board of the Year in July.

The TASA School Board Awards program recognizes board members for their demonstration of outstanding dedication and ethical service to the children of Texas. As an Honor School Board, the LCISD Board of Trustees is now a finalist for the program’s highest honor: 2022 Texas Outstanding School Board. The 2022 Texas Outstanding School Board will be announced in September.

“This group of leaders is highly focused on maintaining the district’s mission of building the future, one student at a time,” said LCISD Superintendent Keith Bryant. “They each understand their position in the district, and they conduct their roles with professionalism, dignity, and dedication so that the organization can thrive. I speak for our entire community when I convey our support, value, and appreciation of our trustees and their tireless efforts on behalf of our students and staff.”

Members of the LCISD Board of Trustees are President Paul Ehlers, Vice President Daniel Castro, Secretary Kevin Bryan, Ursula Caswell, BJ Lewis, Colby Miller, and Brent Preston.

For more information about the TASA School Board Awards Program and the five Texas Honor School Boards, visit https://tasanet.org/tasa-announces-five-honor-boards-for-2022/.

(Press release from the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District)