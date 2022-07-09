LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock-Cooper ISD:

The Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees has been named the ESC Region 17 2022 School Board of the Year. One of 20 education service center regions in Texas, Region 17 serves 57 school districts in Lubbock and surrounding counties.



The School Board Awards Program, administered by the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA), recognizes board members for their demonstration of outstanding dedication and ethical service to the children of Texas. As a regional Board of the Year, the LCISD Board of Trustees is now in consideration to be named one of five Texas Honor Boards, and, possibly, the Texas Outstanding School Board of the Year.

“This group of leaders is highly focused on maintaining the district’s mission of building the future, one student at a time,” said LCISD Superintendent Keith Bryant. “They each understand their position in the district, and they conduct their roles with professionalism, dignity, and dedication so that the organization can thrive. I speak for our entire community when I convey our support, value, and appreciation of our trustees and their tireless efforts on behalf of our students and staff.”

Region 17 selects the Board of the Year based on ten criteria, including:

Support for educational performance in accordance with state-established standards

Support for educational improvement projects and school transformation initiatives

Placement of the welfare of children served by the school system above personal or political motives

Members of the LCISD Board of Trustees are President Paul Ehlers, Vice President Daniel Castro, Secretary Kevin Bryan, Ursula Caswell, BJ Lewis, Colby Miller, and Brent Preston.

(Press release from the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District)