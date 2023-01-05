LUBBOCK, Texas — After a board meeting Thursday night, the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District announced the Board of Trustees passed a resolution “regarding the use of racial slurs, harassment, hate speech, or derogatory language” in the district.

This comes after claims of civil rights violations at Lubbock-Cooper ISD and other Lubbock-area schools garnered national media attention. EverythingLubbock.com first reported claims of racism within the school districts in April when a derogatory Instagram page aimed towards black students at Lubbock-Cooper ISD was found.

Students and families of the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District and Slaton ISD, along with the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association filed civil right complaints against the school districts in December.

The complaint against LCISD said white students played “sounds of cracking whips” on phones as Black Students walked through the halls. The complaint also said Black students were subjected to racial slurs and told to “go pick cotton.”

A resolution from LCISD stated that “no Lubbock-Cooper ISD parents or students have reported any additional racially motivated incidents” to the board or “any district superintendent.”

The resolution “Pledges to stand against any and all acts of racism and discrimination against Lubbock-Cooper ISD students, employees, and community members…”

See full resolution below.