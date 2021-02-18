Lubbock-Cooper ISD cancels school for Friday, Feb. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Thursday, Lubbock-Cooper ISD confirmed in a statement that it will again cancel school for Friday, February 19.

The statement said the district wanted to help conserve energy and resources in its area, with a full cancellation and no virtual learning required.

Read the full statement from LCISD below:

In an effort to help conserve energy and resources in our area, Lubbock-Cooper ISD will once again cancel school tomorrow, Friday, February 19. This will be a full cancellation, with no virtual learning required.

The district will provide pick-up meals for all children 18 and under (not required to be LCISD students) from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19 at East Elementary (2727 134th Street). Three breakfast meals and three lunch meals will be provided for each child, and children do not need to be present at pick-up.

Reminder: the Texas Education Agency is allotting waivers to schools for this emergency weather event in order to prevent schools from needing to make up any necessary cancellations. LCISD campuses have also banked enough minutes throughout the year to avoid any makeup days at this time.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.