Lubbock-Cooper ISD cancels school for Wednesday, February 17

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, Lubbock-Cooper ISD announced it is canceling school tomorrow, including no virtual learning.

Read the full statement from LCISD below:

In an effort to help conserve energy and resources in our area, Lubbock-Cooper ISD will cancel school tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17. This will be a full cancellation, with no virtual learning required.

The Texas Education Agency is allotting waivers to schools for this emergency weather event in order to prevent schools from needing to make up any necessary cancellations. LCISD campuses have also banked enough minutes throughout the year to avoid any makeup days at this time.

Decisions on school delays or cancellation will be made on a day-by-day basis and communicated to parents as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this evolving situation.