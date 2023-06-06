LUBBOCK, Texas — The Head Girls Basketball Coach for the Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates, Kyle Lovorn, announced that he is leaving his position in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday.

A concerned parent from the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District told EverythingLubbock.com there was a March altercation between the coach and a student that was caught on video.

The family requested charges.

“We are waiting to hear back from [the District Attorney’s Office],” the parent said. This same parent has been in contact with the newsroom since March.

Lovorn said in a statement that he is looking forward to spending more time with his family as he pursues a new career.

“I consider myself lucky to have coached some of the toughest players in the state of Texas,” Lovorn’s statement read.

In response to a request from EverythingLubbock.com, Lubbock-Cooper ISD released the following statement:

Lubbock-Cooper ISD administrators received a letter of resignation this morning from Kyle Lovorn, head coach of the Lubbock-Cooper High School Lady Pirate basketball team. Under Coach Lovorn’s tenure, the Lady Pirates achieved two Regional Championships, made two State Tournament appearances, and finished the 2022-23 season as State Finalists. In addition, 11 Lady Pirate Basketball players signed to compete at the collegiate level. Coach Lovorn’s record as Lady Pirate Head Coach was 186-55. We appreciate Coach Lovorn’s service to the Lubbock-Cooper basketball program and wish him the best in his future endeavors. Lubbock-Cooper ISD

When asked about specific allegations, Lubbock-Cooper ISD said, “The district is unable to comment on personnel matters.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Lovorn. This article will be updated if he accepts the invitation to provide a further comment.