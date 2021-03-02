Lubbock-Cooper ISD rescinds mask mandate, effective March 10

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, Lubbock-Cooper ISD rescinded the district’s mask mandate as of March 10. The move comes after Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order that will no longer require individuals to wear facial coverings, according to a statement from LCISD.

The statement said LCISD will no longer require students or staff to wear facial coverings, but they are “certainly permitted to do so.”

Read the full statement from LCISD below:

Lubbock-Cooper ISD has been in compliance with Governor Abbott’s order regarding facial coverings, GA-29. As of Wednesday, March 10, order GA-29 is rescinded, and the State of Texas will no longer require individuals to wear facial coverings. Accordingly, Lubbock-Cooper ISD will no longer require individuals to wear facial coverings. Students and staff members who wish to continue wearing facial coverings are certainly permitted to do so. In following the guidance of Governor Abbott and other state officials, the district will continue to adhere to all mandates as written and will not impose any additional restrictions. The district will continue disease mitigation practices, including frequent hand washing and enhanced cleaning processes. Additional information regarding COVID-19 guidelines will be provided by campus administrators in the coming days.