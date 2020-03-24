Lubbock-Cooper ISD to offer meals to students during school closure

LUBBOCK, Texas —- Lubbock-Cooper ISD announced in a press release Monday that the LCISD Child Nutrition Department will be offering student meals via curbside pick-up at LCISD campuses.

Below you can find the press release and the food locations.

The following is a press release from Lubbock-Cooper ISD:

Beginning Wednesday, March 25, the LCISD Child Nutrition Department will be offering student meals via curbside pick-up at LCISD campuses (see detailed campus list below). Food will be provided for students Monday-Saturday with pick-up available Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Students will be able to pick up four meals at a time; breakfast and lunch for two days.

Pick-up will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. LCISD students can either pick up meals from their home campus or from East Elementary. Per Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) regulations, households with children on multiple LCISD campuses must pick up meals for each individual student on the student’s home campus or for all students in the household from East Elementary. For more information or clarification, please contact Director of Child Nutrition Rudy Luna at rluna@lcisd.net or Director of Student Services at jwhitefield@lcisd.net

Lubbock-Cooper High School

910 Woodrow Road

Pick meals up on south side of building.

Available for Lubbock-Cooper High School students. Students need not be present. To pick up meals, driver must provide names of the Lubbock-Cooper High School students.

New Hope Academy

3425 118th Street (pick-up at LBMS)

Pick meals up on north side of LBMS building.

Available for New Hope Academy and LBMS students. Students need not be present. To pick up meals, driver must provide names of the New Hope Academy and/or LBMS students.

Laura Bush Middle School

3425 118th Street

Pick meals up on north side of building.

Available for LBMS and New Hope Academy students. Students need not be present. To pick up meals, driver must provide names of the LBMS and/or New Hope Academy students.

Lubbock-Cooper Middle School

16410 Loop 493 (pick-up at South Elem)

Pick meals up on south side of South Elem building.

Available for LCMS and South Elem students. Students need not be present. To pick up meals, driver must provide names of the LCMS and/or South Elem students.

Central Elementary

4020 135th Street

Pick meals up on south side of building.

Available for Central Elem students. Students need not be present. To pick up meals, driver must provide names of the Central Elem students.

East Elementary

2727 134th Street

Pick meals up on north side of building.

Available for all individuals under the age of 18. Children must be present.

North Elementary

3202 108th Street

Pick meals up on south side of building.

Available for North Elem students. Students need not be present. To pick up meals, driver must provide names of the North Elem students.

South Elementary

16410 Loop 493

Pick meals up on south side of building.

Available for South Elem and LCMS students. Students need not be present. To pick up meals, driver must provide names of the South Elem and/or LCMS students.

West Elementary

10101 Fulton Avenue

Pick meals up on west side of building.

Available for West Elem students. Students need not be present. To pick up meals, driver must provide names of the West Elem students.

