Lubbock-Cooper ISD to present check to the March of Dimes on Wednesday, May 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock-Cooper ISD:

Lubbock-Cooper ISD students and staff members will present March of Dimes representatives with a donation of $12,679.49 at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 at Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary (10101 Fulton Ave.)



Funds were raised through a two-week long, district-wide campaign. LCISD campuses competed against one another to collect donations through various activities including the sale of yard signs, dodgeball tournaments, spirit days, and more. The campus with the highest contributions, West Elementary, was awarded with a championship trophy. The top elementary and secondary campus earners won ice cream for the entire student body.



March of Dimes stands up for all families – those who had first-hand hardships, those celebrating their health, and those just trying to get the best possible start. Funds raised through March for Babies help fight serious maternal and infant health issues affecting our community, and provide innovative programs and services for moms and babies.

