Lubbock-Cooper ISD votes yes on 7 cent tax reduction

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District unanimously voted to approve a seven cent tax reduction.

This decreases the tax rate from $1.54 to $1.47 per $100 in value for residents of the school district.

“Lubbock-Cooper has an incredibly supportive community,” Board President Paul Ehlers said. “We are grateful to Texas legislators for this opportunity to offer our deserving community members a tax break.”

The reduction will be effective for the 2019-2020 school year.

