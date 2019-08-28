Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s Keith Bryant selected as finalist for Superintendent of the Year award

AUSTIN (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District. Five public school administrators from across Texas, including Lubbock-Cooper ISD Superintendent Keith Bryant, were selected as state finalists for the annual Superintendent of the Year (SOTY) award. Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), the SOTY program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984.

In addition to Bryant, who represents Region 17, the remaining 2019 finalists are Charles Dupre, Fort Bend ISD, Region 4; Walter Jackson, Brenham ISD, Region 6; Tylor Chaplin, Burkburnett ISD, Region 9; and Bruce Gearing, Dripping Springs ISD, Region 13.

The state selection committee, which interviewed regional winners August 23-24 in Austin, targeted such topics as advocacy, community engagement, the superintendent’s work with the board, and the future of public education.

Bryant has led Lubbock-Cooper ISD for six years, where he serves more than 6,900 students. He has been in education administration for 23 years. Of particular note to the committee was Bryant’s thoughts on the future of public education and the necessity for educators to embrace change, including new technology. Along with his future focus, the committee also appreciated his efforts to place a priority on the advocacy work that occurs between legislative sessions. Bryant earned his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and superintendent certification from Texas Tech University.

Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, ability to build effective employee relations, student performance, and commitment to public involvement in education. Superintendents from any of the state’s local school districts are eligible for nomination by their school boards. Local nominees are submitted to a regional selection committee, which chooses one nominee to send to the state selection committee.

The 2019 Superintendent of the Year will be announced September 21 at the TASA/TASB Convention in Dallas. The districts of the winning superintendent and state finalists will receive an award from Balfour, program underwriter.

TASB is a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local public school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve approximately 5.3 million students.

(This is a press release from LCISD)