Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates to compete on national stage in tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates Basketball team received an invite to the 2021 Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, Arizona.

A message was posted on @lcpgirlsbball Twitter Thursday from Lady Pirates Coach Kyle Lovorn, who made the announcement.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our program to compete on a national stage against some of the best high school girls basketball teams in the United States!” Lovorn said.

The Tournament of Champions will take place on December 18th, 20th, 21st and 22nd, and those who want to follow the events can refer to the Lady Pirates’ social media:

“We feel so blessed for our program to have such an amazing opportunity and plan on taking full advantage of competing at the highest level we can and also enjoying the time we will have together as a basketball family!” Lovorn said.