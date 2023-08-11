LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock-Cooper ISD invited the Lubbock community to attend the opening and dedication of Liberty High School at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 14 at 4530 Woodrow Road, said a social media post.

The ceremony was held in the commons area of the campus. Visitors were encouraged to enter through the front, south-facing entrance.

Liberty High School is Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s second comprehensive high school campus.

The campus is set to open in fall 2023 for freshman and sophomore classes only, said Liberty High School’s website. As the students progress over the next two years, upper grade levels would be established. Liberty would host all four high school grade levels in the 2025-26 school year.

Liberty High School is set to open as a 3A or 4A campus, the website said.

The Lubbock-Cooper school district intends to open a third middle school in 2027 and a sixth elementary school in 2028, said the website.