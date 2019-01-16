Lubbock-Cooper names Chip Darden head football coach

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas(PRESS RELEASE) - Lubbock-Cooper ISD has named Chip Darden as the new head coach of the Lubbock-Cooper High School Pirate football team.

Darden, in his tenth year with the district, has served as the team's offensive coordinator for four seasons. He succeeds Max Kattwinkel, who stepped down to become the district's full-time Athletic Director following the 2018 season.

"I'm so thankful for this incredible opportunity," Darden said. "We have an exceptional program and staff, and the most supportive community we could ask for. I look forward to building on to this team that has become known for performance and leadership on and off the field."

With Darden serving as offensive coordinator during the 2018 season, the Pirate football team achieved the most wins in a season in the school's 82-year history, remaining undefeated three rounds in to state playoffs until a loss at the Regional Finals level in December.

(This is a press release from Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District)