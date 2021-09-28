Lubbock-Cooper senior named National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalist

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock-Cooper ISD:

Connor Wesley, a Lubbock-Cooper High School senior, has been named a semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

An estimated 16,000 students were chosen for this honor based upon high school academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, honors and awards received, and highest scoring in the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Semifinalist students in Texas had to meet a qualifying index score of 220.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity,” said Connor. “It’s an affirmation, like seeing the sun rise for the first time. It gives me nothing but gratitude for the supporting and inspiring people in my life and even more hope for what’s to come.”

Connor participates in a number of activities at Lubbock-Cooper High School, including Academic Decathlon, UIL math, UIL science, UIL computer science, U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad, and the Student Innovation Challenge. He is a NASA High School Aerospace Scholar and a chemistry intern at Texas Tech University.

He hopes to attend MIT and double major in Chemistry and Engineering.

National Merit Scholarship finalists will be announced in February 2022.

(Press release from the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District)