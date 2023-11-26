LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper ISD shared an important update Sunday evening on social media regarding construction work on and near Woodrow Road that will “significantly” impact school traffic.

Lubbock Cooper ISD said in the social media post the right turn lane on southbound Loop 793 has been barricaded off and is no longer accessible. Meaning traffic on Loop 493 will be reduced to one southbound lane. This will result in a very sharp right turn for drivers turning west onto Woodrow Road, a turn that may not be possible for commercial drivers, Lubbock Cooper said.

Lubbock Cooper ISD warned that as a result of this construction update this will result in southbound traffic on Loop 493 backing up significantly. To reduce the traffic on Loop 498, drivers needing to access the Woodrow Road/Loop 493 intersection may prefer to exit Highway 87 using the Woodrow Road exit instead of the Loop 493 exit.

Lubbock Cooper ISD also released this statement in regard to the construction work on and near Woodrow Road.

“Much of the shoulder of the westbound lane of Woodrow Road has also been barricaded, resulting in a very narrow westbound lane. Please use extreme caution when traveling westbound on this area of Woodrow Road. PLEASE BE AWARE: THE BARRICADES HAVE ELIMINATED ANY SAFE ACCESS POINT FOR STUDENTS WALKING TO LCHS FROM THE DONUT SHOP. THE LANE IS TOO NARROW FOR PEDESTRIAN TRAFFIC, AND THERE IS NO WAY FOR STUDENTS TO CROSS THE BARRICADES TO GET TO THE CAMPUS. PLEASE DO NOT DROP LCHS STUDENTS OFF AT THE DONUT SHOP IN THE MORNINGS – THERE IS NO WAY FOR THEM TO SAFELY CROSS WOODROW ROAD TO ACCESS THE SCHOOL.”