Lubbock-Cooper’s $420 million bond on the ballot for May 1 election

LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting started Monday for Lubbock Cooper ISD’s $420 million bond. Officials said the bond will allow the district to grow in the coming years.

“The mission in this district is to have a culture of excellence that’s what they are working towards and this bond is just proof of that,” said Co-chair of LCISD’s Build the Future, Amy Punchard.

Cooper says now is the time for this bond as the district is projected to increase by more than 3,200 students, or 45 percent, over the next 10 years.

“If we do not act now to meet the needs we are going to be behind,” said Superintendent Keith Bryant.

As required by the Texas legislature, the bond is split into three propositions. The first would provide money for a second high school, a third middle school and a sixth elementary school as well as some updates to some existing campuses. The second and third propositions would provide money for more extracurricular activities and facilities.

“Without the passing of props one, two and three we will have an incomplete highschool. We won’t be able to build those facilities that are needed to be able to provide those athletic opportunities and performing arts opportunities and really every extracurricular opportunity for the students,” said Punchard.

The district hopes this bond will help create smaller class sizes, allowing for more individualized instruction and more resources and support to district teachers.

“It gives them quality facilities in which to provide instruction, and I think that’s important so parents can know there is a safe learning environment for their kids,” said Bryant.

According to LCISD, the bond money would be used over the next 8 to 10 years and would not increase property tax rates.

“The whole bond package will be funded through commercial and real estate growth over the next 8-10 years, so the burden is really off the taxpayers,” said Punchard.

Cooper’s last bond election was in 2016. This year’s bond asks for more than double the amount in 2016. But as for now, this new bond is in the hands of the voters.

“It’s an exciting time in the district and we are anxious to see the results come May 1,” said Bryant.

Early voting for the bond starts Monday, April 19 and continues until April 27, with Election Day May 1. Voters must vote ‘yes’ on all three propositions in order for the bond to pass.