Lubbock cosplay catching on, new association gaining members

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Texas Cosplayers Association was founded by Eli Moreno in October of 2018. The group was formed to unite cosplayers throughout the Lubbock area and begin a community for them.

Cosplay is a mash-up of the words costume and play. People that participate in cosplaying are those that wear costumes and use props to portray a specific character. Cosplayers represent characters in history, fiction, movies, TV shows and much more.

Moreno said the association started with just four people. Through the year, it has grown to include thousands of people from different backgrounds and walks of life.

“We have cosplayers that are four or five years old, up to their people in their 60s and 70s,” Moreno said. “There’s no age limit. You know, as long as you’re having fun, there’s no age limit, you should be able to do it.”

Cosplaying gives its members a platform to come out of their shell, Moreno said. Many of the association’s members are on the Autism spectrum and cosplaying gives them the ability to open up.

“We’re big about that,” Moreno said. “We want our members to feel comfortable in their own skin. Sometimes getting out of their own skin and being in cosplay does that for them.”

LTCA also participates in organizations that help the Lubbock community, Moreno said. Recently, the group attended an event by Saving Grace Pitbull Rescue and helped the organization raise awareness of animal cruelty. They are looking to help new organizations.

“Our goal is to keep growing and to keep doing positive things,” Moreno said. “We are talking to different organizations, like working with foster care, to be able to send our cosplayers into homes and put some smiles on kids’ faces.”

Billy Ryan, a member of the association for three months, joined the group after being on the Nightmare on 19th cast. Ryan said he wanted to continue cosplaying outside of the Halloween season and he’s been able to find a family in LTCA.

“We’re just a big family,” Ryan said. “We get together and we cut up. We try to help each other out if one of us needs help with something.”

The cosplayers association has its own production group that puts on photo shoots and creates short films. Most money comes from the cosplayers’ pockets, but the group is sponsored by Mike of J and M Knives, who provides props for the actors.

“He is one of our biggest sponsors,” Moreno said. “He helps us be able to have the stuff for our actors to wear, all the props and stuff. It’s a lot of fun. I mean, the actors all come out to a shoot and they’re superstars for a day.”

Cosplaying is for anyone that wants to do it, Moreno said. The group is always welcoming new members and encourages new people to join. Moreno called himself an ‘undercover geek’ and if you are too, look up the association on Facebook.

Watch the video above to see more about LTCA. You can join the association by visiting their Facebook page.