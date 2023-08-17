LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s, announced the Plains Cotton Cooperative Association has been named a SBA Legacy Business.

“The Legacy Businesses represent the rich history and traditions that have shaped communities across the South-Central region. I am honored to recognize their resilience and dedication to success as SBA celebrates 70 years of small business support,” said SBA Regional Administrator Ted James.

PCCA is one of 68 legacy businesses that are being recognized nationwide as part of the agency’s 70th anniversary celebrations. The press release said that PCCA was founded in 1953 and is Lubbock’s marketing cooperative owned by farmers.

The PCCA will be recognized by the SBA at their 70th anniversary Legacy Luncheon on August 23, at 11:30 a.m. at the Texas Tech Club.