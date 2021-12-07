Lubbock Councilman Jeff Griffith will not run for reelection

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock city council member Jeff Griffith told KAMC News Tuesday he will not run for reelection in 2022.

“I’ve been honored to serve these eight years, but eight years is a long time,” Griffith said. “I have other interests in the future … I look forward to new future councils with new ideas.”

Griffith was first elected to city council in 2014 and is completing his second term.

He said he hopes to make a formal announcement soon. This is a developing story and we will keep you updated with the latest as we learn it.

