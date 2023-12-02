LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock City Councilmembers for District 3 and 6 Mark McBrayer and District 6 Councilmember Latrelle Joy will co-host a community meeting on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming switch to electric competition.

The meeting will be hosted at the Green Lawn Church of Christ at 5701 19th Street from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to a press release.

The press release said representatives from Lubbock Power & Light will be in attendance to answer citizen questions about picking a new electric provider when the shopping period opens January 5, 2024.