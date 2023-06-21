LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Emergency Management asked citizens in a social media post to join the Support Our First Responders Campaign that is being held until July 4.

The campaign is to secure bottled water to ensure hydration of first responders. Donations of bottle water or monetary donations to purchase bottle water would then be distributed to first responders throughout Lubbock county.

The drop off location will be at Market Street at 3405 50th Street on July 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monetary donations can be mailed to:

Lubbock County LEPC

P.O. Box 10536

Lubbock, Texas 79408