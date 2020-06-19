Lubbock Country Club email said 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Country Club on Friday informed members by email that three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have had Carpet Tech out to deep clean the areas they worked in,” the email said.

The Lubbock Country Club said employees exposed to COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to work until they are cleared.

“Our goal is to keep The Club a safe environment and will continue safe policies to keep it that way,” the club said.

The City of Lubbock Health Department was aware of one employee who tested positive, but more information might come to the health department later.

EverythingLubbock.com left messages for the Lubbock Country Club to offer comment.

The following is the full text of the email:

Friday, June 19, 2020

Members,

I wanted to inform you that we have had three employees from different areas of The Club test positive for Covid-19.

As soon as we found out they had been exposed at establishments outside of Lubbock Country Club they were sent to be tested. We have had Carpet Tech out to deep clean the areas they worked in. We will continue to have any employee tested that has been exposed to the virus and they will not be allowed to return until the negative test result comes in or if positive they are cleared.

Our goal is to keep The Club a safe environment and will continue safe policies to keep it that way.

Jerod Becton General Manager/CEO

